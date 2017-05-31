Corey Dickerson incredibly swatted a bouncing ball for a double

Things are going so well for the Rays Corey Dickerson this season that opposing pitchers cant even bounce baseballs past him.

Dickerson went 2-for-5 in Tuesdays 9-5 loss to the Rangers, giving him an MLB-best 72 hits on the season. However, it was his first hit a third-inning double off Nick Martinez that proved just how well the ball is bouncing for him this season.

Yep, Dickerson hit that one on a bounce. It certainly brought back fond memories of notorious bad-ball hitter Vladimir Guerrero, who never saw a pitch he didnt think he could handle (and he often was correct).

Dickerson leads the American League with a .346 batting average, thanks in part to his cricket skills.

