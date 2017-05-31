Clippers reportedly trying to hire Jerry West away from Warriors

It appears the Los Angeles Clippers are making a run at one of the most highly respected talent evaluators in league history. The Clippers are actively pursuing NBA icon and current adviser to the Golden State Warriors Jerry West, ESPN reported Wednesday, as the team braces for one of its most important offseasons in franchise history.

West, the architect of some of the most memorable Lakers dynasties, has held an advisory role with the Warriors since 2011. According to the report, the Clippers would like West to fill the same capacity with their organization, which has failed to reach the conference finals despite having Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan on the roster.

Wests contract with the Warriors expires in July, and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and the teams coach and president Doc Rivers have had discussions with West regarding a potential move back to Los Angeles, according to the report.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob has made it clear that he wants to retain Wests services.

We want him back, Lacob told the San Jose Mercury News in March. "We love him. Hes been a great contributor to the organization, someone I consider a personal friend as well. We would love him back [beyond this season], and weve made that known.

West was the mastermind behind the Showtime Lakers of the 80s then made a draft-day trade for Kobe Bryant and signed Shaquille ONeal in the summer of 1996 to create another Lakers dynasty.

The Clippers might be forced to undergo a massive makeover this summer if they fail to re-sign Paul and Griffin in the offseason.

