Carrie Underwood isn't happy with the officials in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals

Carrie Underwood has been at the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals in Pittsburgh, supporting her husband Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher.

On Wednesday, Underwood was not happy with the way some of the plays were being called by the officials.

And she took to Twitter to make her feelings known:

This game is being called so insanely awful, I can't even… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 1, 2017

A short time later the singer added:

Just told my manager that she might have to lock me out of my own twitter! #PredsPride #IJustLoveMyHusband — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 1, 2017

