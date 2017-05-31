Cardinals release Broxton, recall Gant to boost bullpen

The St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen needs help, and they made two moves Wednesday afternoon to address the issue.

One was the recall of right-hander John Gant from Triple-A Memphis.

The other was the unconditionalrelease of veteran right-hander Jonathan Broxton.

Gant, 24, was acquired from Atlanta last December in the Jaime Garcia trade. Hebegan the 2017 season on the disabled list (right groin strain) before joining the Memphis roster May 16.In three starts for the Redbirds, Gant was 0-1 with a 2.19 ERA, allowing three runs in 12 1/3 innings while striking out 11.

He made his major league debut with the Braves last season and has a career mark of 1-4 with a 4.86 ERA in 20 games (seven starts).

Broxton, 32, was 0-1 with a 6.89 ERA in 20 relief appearances for the Cardinals this season. Hed been a member of the Cardinals since being acquired in a July 31, 2015, trade with the Brewers.