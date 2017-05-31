Bryce Harper's suspension for brawl reportedly reduced to 3 games after appeal

Major League Baseball has reduced Bryce Harpers suspension for Mondays brawl from four games to three games, FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.

Harper charged the mound after being hit by a fastball from Giants reliever Hunter Strickland, with each player landing a punch before the benches emptied.

Strickland was suspended for six games on Tuesday, though he, like Harper, appealed and remained activein the second game of the teams three-game series.

Harper wouldmiss tonights game in San Francisco and Friday and Saturdays games in Oakland.

Kelley L Cox | USA TODAY Sports