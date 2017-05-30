Wild assistant coach Scott Stevens resigns after one season

Minnesota Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau will have to start looking for a new right-hand man, as assistant coach Scott Stevens announced his resignation on Tuesday afternoon.

Stevens, who spent one season with the Wild and helped coached them to a franchise-best 49 wins and 106 points, resigned to spend more time with his family. Stevens joined Minnesota after sitting out of the coaching ranks since being an assistant for New Jersey from 2012-14.

"We thank Scott for the hard work and dedication he provided our team this past season," general manger Chuck Fletcher said in a press release. "We respect his decision to spend more time with his family and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

To say his experience will be missed is an understatement. Stevens played in 1,635 games during his 22-year career in the NHL. He debuted with the Washington Capitals in 1982 as an 18-year-old defenseman. Stevens stayed in Washington for eight seasons before joining the St. Louis Blues for one and finishing his career with a 13-year stint with the New Jersey Devils.

In all, Stevens tallied 196 goals and 712 assists. He also racked up 2,785 career penalty minutes -- which is just shy of two complete days spent in the box.

He won three Stanley Cups with the Devils in 1995, 2000 and 2003, and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2007.

With Stevens offering his defensive expertise, the Wild allowed 208 goals in 2016-17, seventh-fewest in the NHL.

"I would like to thank the Minnesota Wild for the great opportunity they gave me," said Stevens in the release. "From ownership to the coaching staff and players, it was a fantastic experience. I would also like to thank the fans for their great support."