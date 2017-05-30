NFL
Vikings sign rookies Elflein, Lee, Tocho
The Minnesota Vikings have signed offensive lineman Pat Elflein, linebacker Elijah Lee and safety Jack Tocho, the team announced Tuesday.
Elflein, taken in the third round (No. 70 overall), is expected to compete for significant playing time on the Vikings offensive line. He proved his versatility in college, beginning his career at Ohio State as a guard and transitioning to center in 2016. In just one season in the middle, Elflein won the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center.
Lee tallied 209 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks and five interceptions while playing linebacker at Kansas State. He was selected 232nd overall by Minnesota in the seventh round.
Fellow seventh-rounder Tocho starred on defense for North Carolina State. He racked up 122 total tackles, 26 pass breakups and six interceptions in four collegiate seasons.
Second-round running backDalvin Cook and seventh-round wide receiver Stacy Coley are the only draft picks yet to make it official with Minnesota.