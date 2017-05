Trevor Bauer strikes out career-high 14 against Oakland

The Oakland Athletics experienced a Bauer Outage on Tuesday night.

Trevor Bauer struck out a career-high 14 batters in which he struck out the final 10 batters he faced.

"Go get it, young fella." Trevor Bauer with a career-high 14 K's. #RallyTogether pic.twitter.com/2PKicAwDPZ — SportsTime Ohio (@SportsTimeOhio) May 31, 2017

Final line on Bauer tonight: 7 IP | 7 hits | 3 ER | 1 BB | 14 Ks MOOD: pic.twitter.com/sxa5tVBda9 — #VoteTribe 5x a day (@Indians) May 31, 2017

Bauer's 14 punch outs are also a high for all American League pitchers in 2017.