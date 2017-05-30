Toyota Racing exec to Brad Keselowski: Keep 'your mouth shut' about Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch wasnt in a great mood after finishing second in Sunday nights Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Buschs frustration was understandable; the Toyotas of Joe Gibbs Racing and Furniture Row Racing dominated the marathon race, but Austin Dillon won by gambling on fuel mileage, leading only the final two laps to win over Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

That prompted an interesting discussion on Twitter involving long-time Busch rival Brad Keselowski and Andy Graves, the group vice president, technical director at TRD, U.S.A., Toyotas racing arm.

"If you ain't first … you're last." No one hates losing more than Kyle Busch. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/GFEXWLfkPJ — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 29, 2017

Not sure how or when "hating losing" got defined in this manner, but I'm pretty sure it's the wrong way… https://t.co/HqEPTGTBDs — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 29, 2017

Idk

Maybe I should keep my mouth shut. But I was taught to hate losing by working harder next time, not by being disrespectful to others. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) May 29, 2017