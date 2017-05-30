Scott Boras: Bryce Harper deserves lesser penalty from Nationals-Giants brawl

As the Giants and Nationals await the discipline for Mondays brawl, agent Scott Boras contends that his client, Nationals right fielder Bryce Harper deserves a lesser penalty than some other players receive when they charge the mound.

Boras told FOX Sports on Tuesday that because there had been no notice of provocation between the Giants and Nationals, Harper should not be treated as harshly as a player who expects to be hit with a pitch and then tries to fight the pitcher.

Harper charged the mound Monday after Giants reliever Hunter Strickland drilled him in the hip, seemingly in retaliation for the two home runs that Harper hit off Strickland in the 2014 Division Series between the clubs.

In this situation, there is nothing prior between the clubs, no notice to the player, just a paroxysm of rage, self-centered behavior that was out of bounds, Boras said, referring to Strickland. This wasnt about a players team. It was about a self-centered act.

Major League Baseball cannot allow this to be a County Fair duck shoot Here, Im going to do something for myself. Because of that immediate sense of fear a player has when someone throws the ball 100 mph at him, his response is not any way like it normally is when you have a notice of provocation.

4

View gallery





Kelley L Cox | USA TODAY Sports