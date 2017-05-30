Royals place Duffy on DL, recall Skoglund from Omaha

Before pitcher Eric Skoglund could start for the Royals on Tuesday night, as was reported Monday, the Kansas City Royals had to recall him from Triple-A Omaha.

Done.

And the roster spot he takes is the one belonging to left-hander Danny Duffy, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to May 29) with a right oblique strain. Duffy will be eligible to return June 8 but is not expected for several weeks after that.

Skoglund will be on the mound when the Royals take on the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium. He'll face Justin Verlander in his big-league debut.

Skoglund, 24, has made nine minor league starts this season, including eight with Omaha, posting a 2-3 record with a 4.40 ERA. He has 41 strikeouts in 47 innings. The left-handerrecorded a season-high nine strikeouts May 22, his most recent outing.