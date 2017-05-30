Potential Bucks draft pick profile: Jarrett Allen

Leading up to the NBA Draft, FOX Sports Wisconsin will take a look at some options for the Milwaukee Bucks with the No. 17 overall pick. We start the series with Texas center Jarrett Allen.

FRAME: 6-foot-10 1/4, 234 pounds (7-5 1/4 wingspan)

POSITION: Center

2016-17 STATISTICAL AVERAGES: 32.2 minutes, 13.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 steals, 1.5 blocks, 56.6 FG%, 0.0 3PT%, 56.4 FT%.

TROPHY CASE: All-Big 12 Conference third-team selection and member of the Big 12 All-Newcomer team. He also was part of the 10-player USBWA All-District VII team and the five-player NABC All-District second team.

TALE OF THE TAPE: A strong two-way player, Allen was second on Texas in scoring while leading the Longhorns in rebounds, blocked shots and minutes played. He stepped things up in Big 12 play, averaging 16.2 points -- scoring in double digits in 17 of 18 games -- and 9.8 rebounds in conference games. Allen tied a school freshman record with 12 double-doubles, eight of occurred in Big 12 games.

Allen had some of his bigger games against better competition. In two games against Kansas, he had 22 points, 19 rebounds and three blocks and 20 points and 11 rebounds.

GET TO KNOW HIM: Although his father, Leonard, played basketball overseas, Jarrett Allen didn't start hooping until he was in the seventh grade. Nevertheless, just a few years later he was doing this:

Allen was a two-time Naismith High School All-America honorable mention and in 2016 was a McDonald's All-American and played on the USA U18 national team which won a gold medal at the FIBA Americas championship.

He also is known for having an infectious smile and quite the big afro.

I'm probably going to need a bigger hat… pic.twitter.com/hdkzNj5YIX Jarrett Allen (@JarrettAllen55) May 17, 2017

WHY IT WORKS: Allen would fit right into a lengthy Milwaukee lineup, what with his long wingspan and over 92-inch standing reach. He's a good defender who can block a shot, while his offensive game isn't limited to just around the basket. Allen's athleticism also works into his favor on a team which wouldn't mind getting in transition often.

WHY IT DOESNT: While his rebounding game worked in college, there is some question whether he needs some time to become an effective at that in the pro game. Allen had a tendency to want to dribble and move the ball at Texas, resulting in averaging 2.5 turnovers per game. Also, he shot just 56.4 percent from the free-throw line -- not exactly a guy who want on the floor during crunch time. Allen's skill set could be a little too close to John Henson.

FILM ROOM: Allen's inside game flashes on film, whether it is dunking, passing, running the floor or putting up a shot.

However, consistency has been an issue as well.

And did we mention he can dunk?