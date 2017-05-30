Mark Sanchez reportedly suffers knee injury, will miss rest of Bears offseason workouts

Mark Sanchezs chances to move up the Chicago Bears depth chart took critical blow Tuesday, when he suffered a left knee injury that will sideline the veteran quarterback for the remainder of offseason workouts, according to multiple reports.

Mark Sanchez suffered a knee injury in practice today. Will miss the rest of the offseason, but is expected to be back for training camp. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) May 30, 2017

Bears QB Mark Sanchez is expected to miss remainder of off-season workouts due to knee injury suffered today but is expected ready for camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 30, 2017

The 30-year-old reportedly is expected to be ready for the start of training camp. Sanchez, who is playing for his third different team in the past three seasons, signed a one-year deal with Chicago in March.

Sanchez spent last season as the Cowboys backup quarterback, appearing in just two games. The Bears had waived QB Connor Shaw earlier Tuesday but rescinded the move in light of Sanchezs injury.

The Bears underwent a makeover at quarterback this offseason, cutting ties with longtime starter Jay Cutler and signing Mike Glennon and Sanchez as well as drafting Mitch Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.

