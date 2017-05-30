Los Angeles Kings add Dave Lowry to new coach John Stevens' staff

The Los Angeles Kings announced the addition of assistant coach Dave Lowry to new head coach John Stevens' coaching staff on Monday. Lowry joins goaltending coach Bill Ranford with the LA Kings anticipatingthe addition of one more assistant coming in the near future.

A veteran of 20 seasons in the NHL with five different teams as a player, Lowry comes to the Kings from the Western Hockey League's Victoria Royals, where he was head coach for five seasons. The Royals made the playoffs each of his five seasons and were209-124-27 overall with Lowry in charge.

Dave has a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach and were excited to have him join our team. He played over 1,000 games in the NHL and was a great teammate as a player. As a coach, hes really detailed, he relates well with players and he is driven to win, said Stevens.

As an assistant in the NHL, Lowry coached three seasons with the Calgary Flames from 2009-12.

I am very excited to join the Kings and John Stevens coaching staff," said Lowry. "I have a great deal of familiarity with the Kings and the way they help prepare and develop players in particular and I believe I have a good understanding and appreciation of the professionalism of the LA Kings on the whole. I am also appreciative of the time I have spent with the Victoria Royals including Graham Lee as the owner, Cameron Hope as the general manager and my entire staff in Victoria.

Lowry joins the Kings withhis son Joel already part of the system having been drafted in the fifth round of the 2011 NHL draft by the organization.