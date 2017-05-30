LA Rams add Dylan Thompson as third-string QB

The Los Angeles Rams announced the signing of third-string quarterback Dylan Thompson on Tuesday.

Thompson spent time with the Rams during training camp and preseason in 2016 after coming over from the San Francisco 49ers organization.

Prior to joining the 49ers, Thompson was an undrafted free agent out of South Carolina. There he passed for 5,391 yards and 40 touchdowns in 36 games over four years with the Gamecocks.

The Rams waived running back De'Mard Llorens to make room for Thompson on their roster.