FOX Sports Sun to televise Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL All-Star Weekend press conference

TAMPA, Fla. -- FOX Sports Sun, the regional television home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, announced plans to televise Thursdays scheduled press conference where Lightning and National Hockey League officials will discuss and detail 2018 NHL All-Star Weekend, planned for AMALIE Arena on January 27-28. Statewide television coverage will begin Thursday, June 1 at 2 p.m. on FOX Sports Sun, in addition to streaming live on FOX Sports GO.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, City of Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan, Tampa Bay Sports Commission Executive Director Rob Higgins and Tampa Bay Lightning Chairman and Governor Jeff Vinik are all scheduled to speak at the press conference. The 2018 NHL All-Star Game will mark the second time Tampa will host the event. The Lightning and Tampa previously hosted the NHL All-Star Game in 1999, successfully welcoming thousands of NHL fans, executives and personalities to the city.

