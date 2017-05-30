Ezekiel Elliott returns to Cowboys practice after minor car accident

The Dallas Cowboys opted not to have star running back Ezekiel Elliott participate in OTAs last week after he was involved in a car accident in which he hit his head. But the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year was back on the practice field Tuesday.

Elliott, who led the NFL in rushing in 2016, was a passenger during the minor auto accident May 21. Head coach Jason Garrett said last week that Elliott was experiencing body and neck stiffness as a result of the incident.

Elliott, who was also involved in another car accident in January, is expected to take part in the remainder of the scheduled practices this week. The 21-year-old running back was a key component of the Cowboys' impressive turnaround in 2016, rushing for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns for a Dallas team that finished 13-3.

