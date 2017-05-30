Bryce Harper, Hunter Strickland suspended for Giants-Nationals brawl

Major League Baseball wasted little time before announcing the penalties for Mondays benches-clearing brawl between the Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants.

The incident was sparked by an eighth-inning pitch from Giants reliever Hunter Strickland that hit the Nationals Bryce Harper. An enraged Harper charged the mound, where he and Strickland exchanged a couple punches before their teammates swarmed.

Joe Torre, Chief Baseball Officer or Major League Baseball announced Tuesday evening that Strickland has received a six-game suspension and an undisclosed fine for intentionally hitting Harper with a pitch, inciting the incident. Harper was given a four-game suspension for charging the mound, throwing his helmet and fighting.

The suspensions were scheduled to begin immediately, however, both players have elected to appeal. The two clubs continue their series at AT&T Park in San Francisco tonight at 10:15 p.m. ET, with Gio Gonzalez on the mound for the Nationals and Jeff Samardzija starting for the Giants.

Kelley L Cox | USA TODAY Sports