Browns LB Christian Kirksey signs 4-year extension reportedly worth $38 million

By Nunzio Ingrassia

Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey took full advantage of his increased playing time in 2016, and now hes being paid handsomely for his uptick in production.

Kirksey signed a four-year extension Tuesday that will be worth $38 million -- $20 million of which is guaranteed, according to multiple reports. The former third-round pick in 2014 had a career year in 2016, recording 148 tackles third-most in the league and 2 sacks in his first full year as a starter.

#Browns ILB Christian Kirksey is signing a 4-year contract extension worth $38M with $20M guaranteed, sources say. 148 tackles last year.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 30, 2017

Christian Kirksey signs 4 year $38 million extension with #Browns https://t.co/bHOzsnIJsE

— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 30, 2017

Hes another example of a young talented football player that we want to be part of our organization for the long-term, Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said, via the teams website.

Kirksey was one of the few bright spots last season for the Browns, who finished 1-15, and was entering the final year of his rookie deal. Despite the Browns awful 2016, Kirksey sees a bright future in Cleveland.

This is where I want to be, Kirksey said. I love my teammates and we are ready to get this thing rolling. I am excited for the future.

