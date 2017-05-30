Browns LB Christian Kirksey signs 4-year extension reportedly worth $38 million

Cleveland Browns linebacker Christian Kirksey took full advantage of his increased playing time in 2016, and now hes being paid handsomely for his uptick in production.

Kirksey signed a four-year extension Tuesday that will be worth $38 million -- $20 million of which is guaranteed, according to multiple reports. The former third-round pick in 2014 had a career year in 2016, recording 148 tackles third-most in the league and 2 sacks in his first full year as a starter.

#Browns ILB Christian Kirksey is signing a 4-year contract extension worth $38M with $20M guaranteed, sources say. 148 tackles last year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 30, 2017

Christian Kirksey signs 4 year $38 million extension with #Browns https://t.co/bHOzsnIJsE — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 30, 2017

Hes another example of a young talented football player that we want to be part of our organization for the long-term, Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said, via the teams website.

Kirksey was one of the few bright spots last season for the Browns, who finished 1-15, and was entering the final year of his rookie deal. Despite the Browns awful 2016, Kirksey sees a bright future in Cleveland.

This is where I want to be, Kirksey said. I love my teammates and we are ready to get this thing rolling. I am excited for the future.

