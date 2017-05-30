Borussia Dortmund part ways with manager Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel, the 43-year-old manager who led a young Borussia Dortmund side to the Champions League quarterfinals and a German cup win this season, is leaving the club, Dortmund confirmed in a statement on Tuesday.

The club said that the decision to part ways came as a result of a conversation between "Hans-Joachim Watzke (CEO), Michael Zorc (sports director), Thomas Tuchel and his advisor Olaf Meinking, which took place on Tuesday."

Tuchel's name is already being linked to clubs around the world, including Arsenal. The Gunners are expected to make an announcement on the future of Arsene Wenger either Tuesday or Wednesday.

While Tuchel did find success at Dortmund and brought in a bevy of extremely talented young players, including American Christian Pulisic, the club had appeared to plateauafter fighting to clinch third place in the Bundesliga this year, yet another year in which Bayern Munich were crowned champions.

