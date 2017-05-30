Austin Dillon celebrates first win by performing burnout in barn

Austin Dillon wasn't able to perform a burnout after winning his first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in the Coca-Cola 600.

Dillon ran out of fuel while crossing the finish line in Sunday night's race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which didn't leave anything in the tank to smoke it up for the crowd and his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing team.

But that didn't stop Dillon from finding an interesting place to burn the tires down anyway.

Watch Dillon tear it up in a slick gold Chevrolet Camaro -- in his barn of all places.