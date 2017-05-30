'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa performs war dance for Mark Hunt ahead of upcoming fight

UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt enjoyed a raucous send off for his upcoming fight against Derrick Lewis in New Zealand with a war cry dance including an appearance from Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

The veteran "Game of Thrones" actor was in New Zealand filming the upcoming "Aquaman" movie and he joined the war dance known as the haka ahead of Hunt's next fight.

The haka is traditionally performed before sending warriors off to battle and Hunt certainly has a fight on his hands when he returns to action on June 11.

There are also rumors that Momoa will attend the upcoming UFC event from New Zealand to show his support for Hunt as he looks to get back on track following a knockout loss in his last fight to Alistair Overeem in March.

