Steph Curry still hasnt forgotten critical turnover late in last years stunning Game 7 loss

Its been nearly a year since the Golden State Warriors became the first team in Finals history to blow a 3-1 series lead and certain moments remain fresh in the minds of players and fans. Kyrie Irvings series-sealing 3-pointer, LeBron James chasedown block on Andre Igoudala are probably the most vivid sequences, but for Steph Curry one Game 7 miscue continues to haunt him.

I know it wasnt a good pass, Curry told ESPN of his fourth-quarter turnover on a behind-the-back pass to Klay Thompson that sailed out of bounds. The play occurred with 5:16 left in the fourth quarter with the Warriors clinging to a one-point lead.

Golden State didnt score a point in the final 4:39 of the game to cap the Warriors historic meltdown. And Curry hasnt forgotten.

Yeah, I still think about that [turnover], Curry said. [But] in thinking about that game, its funny because I know the concept of making the right play, making a simple play, understanding that there are deciding moments in games and the difference between winning a championship or not could be one of those plays. [With that said,] I came out in preseason this year and threw a behind-the-back pass because I have confidence that I can do it and it wont change that.

Confidence hasnt been a problem for the Warriors, who enter the Finals as the first team in NBA playoff history to go 12-0. But now they face a Cavaliers team that also made quick work of their postseason competition, having gone 12-1 in the Eastern Conference playoffs, and dethroned Golden State after a record 73 regular-season wins.

