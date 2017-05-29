Penguins beat Predators in Game 1 despite going 37 minutes without a shot

Hockey is extremely weird and, frankly, unexplainable sometimes.

Monday's Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final was a pretty solidexample of that. ThePenguins managed to take home the 5-3 win in the series opener despite being significantly outplayed for much of the game.

In fact, there was a 37-minute stretch in which Pittsburgh failed to record a shot on net. That is not a typo. Thirty-seven minutes.

The #pens are just the fourth team since 1990 to win a playoff game with 12 shots or less. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 30, 2017

After jumping out to a 3-0 lead on eight shotsin the first period, the Pensflatlined for an astonishingly long stretch and allowed the Predators to climb back and tie the game. The home crowd at PPG Paints Arena was stunned, and for good reason.

Eventually, the Penguins managed to put a puck on net again. Theshot that snappedthe drought -- a wrister from Jake Guentzel with a little over three minutes left in the third period -- found its way past Pekka Rinne andbecamethe game-winner.

Like I said, hockey is extremely weird sometimes.

The Penguins went on to add an empty-netter to seal the deal and take Game 1. The final stat line? Five goals on 12 shots for Pittsburgh -- the lowest shot total for a winning team in the Stanley Cup Final.

It was a rough showing for Rinne, who let in a few softies and also got bit by some bad luck when a puck deflected off defenseman Mattias Ekholm and in for an own goal early in the game.

On top of that, the Preds also had a goal from P.K. Subban overturned in the first period due to an offside.

It all works out to a heartbreaking series opener for Nashville.It's not exactly the Stanley Cup debut that theywere hoping for, but now it's on them to reset and bounce back. The Penguins areextremely fortunateto be heading into Wednesday's Game 2 with a series lead.