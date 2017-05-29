Mike Trout has torn ligament in left thumb, surgery an option

Really, really bad news for the Angels on Monday.

Star outfielder Mike Trout will miss time after being diagnosed with a torn ligament in his left thumb, Angels general manager Billy Eppler said before the team took on the Braves.

If Trout decides for surgery, he could miss five-to-eight weeks. He injured his thumb on a headfirst slide to second base vs. Miami on Sunday.

Today the #Angels have placed OF Mike Trout on the 10-day disabled list & selected the contract of OF Eric Young Jr. from Triple-A Salt Lake pic.twitter.com/xG5WKlk4QZ — Angels (@Angels) May 30, 2017

Trout has never been on the disabled list in his entire seven-year MLB career. He was added to the 10-day OL on Monday.

On the season, Trout is batting .337 with 16 home runs and 36 RBI.