Mike Trout has a ligament tear in thumb, placed on 10-day DL

Mike Trout looks to be heading to thedisabled list for the first time in his career.

The Angels outfielder jammed his thumb while sliding into second base on Sunday against the Miami Marlins. Trout tried to stay in the game but was eventually pulled, thenunderwent an MRI on Monday. It did not bring great news.

Mike Trout has a UCL tear in his left thumb. Surgery is an option. He's heading to the DL for the first time in his career. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 29, 2017

Surgery is on the table for the25-year-old Trout and, if that's the chosen course of action, he could be out weeks.

Trout, who is the reigning AL MVP and has finished top two in MVP voting in each of his five full MLB seasons, is hitting .337 with 16 home runs (tied for most in the league) and 36 RBIs.