Loose lug nut likely to result in fine for No. 4 team of Kevin Harvick

CONCORD, N.C. -- The only post-race inspection issue that surfaced following Sunday's rain-delayed Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was loose rear lug nut on the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of eighth-place finisher Kevin Harvick.

NASCAR officials said they would announce later this week what that will cost Harvick and his team, but based on similar violations by other teams in the past it is likely to result in a $10,000 fine with no points penalties or team suspensions.

No other cars were found to be guilty of any violations in post-race inspections at the track.

The No. 3 race-winning Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet of driver Austin Dillon, the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota of second-place finisher Kyle Busch and the No. 78 Furniture Row Racing Toyota of third-place finisher Martin Truex Jr. all were being taken back to the NASCAR Research & Development Center for further post-race inspection teardowns.

