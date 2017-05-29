Former NHL enforcer John Scott says P.K. Subban is a 'piece of garbage'

P.K. Subban will make his Stanley Cup Final debut when the Nashville Predators open their series against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.Not everyone is thrilled about that, apparently.

ESPN aired a feature highlightingthe Predators defenseman over the weekend and it was not entirely complimentary. Former NHL enforcer John Scott, who retired after last season, didn't have great things to say about Subban.

"I don't like him. I think on the ice, he's a piece of garbage," said Scott. "Perceived as like a hot shot, this guy thinks he's better than everybody."

This kind of criticism isn't anything new for Subban. The 28-year-old has often been criticized by punditsaround the game for letting his loud and boisterous personality command too much individual attention in a sport that places a strong emphasis on a team-first mentality.

That's reportedly one of the reasons that the Montreal Canadiens decided to trade Subban, an elite defenseman in his prime and a largely beloved member of the community, to the Predators last summer in exchange for the older, more reserved Shea Weber.

It is a bit surprising, however, that such harsh criticism comes from Scott, who is most known for his saga surrounding the 2016 All-Star Game. The two were briefly teammates last season when Scott was traded to Montreal, and they seemed to get along fine during those All-Star festivities in Nashville. They haven't had any significant on-ice incidents or altercations, so the comments area bit curious.

@wyshynski I guess John Scott forgot this moment from the #NHLAllStar game w/ PK Subban. pic.twitter.com/cEBU8TceTX — Emily Hall (@Pooks_rutherfor) May 28, 2017

The 34-year-old Scott, who had11 points and544 penalty minutes in 286 career NHL games, has a growing reputation ofbeing outspoken and candid in his thoughts on the NHL, so maybe he's gunning for a big job in the media with these hot takes.