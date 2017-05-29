Duvall lone shining star in Reds 17-2 loss

TORONTO (AP) -- Troy Tulowitzki hit his fourth career grand slam, Marcus Stroman won his fifth straight decision to help the Toronto Blue Jays rout the Cincinnati Reds 17-2 on Monday night.

Justin Smoak hit a three-run homer and Russell Martin added a two-run shot for the Blue Jays, who have 43 home runs in May.

Smoak had four RBIs while Martin went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a walk. Toronto's 23 hits were a season-best. The Blue Jays had a franchise-high 25 hits against Texas on Aug. 9, 1999.

Ezequiel Carrera went 4-for-4 with a walk and Devon Travis had four hits, extending his hitting streak to 13, as the Blue Jays won for the sixth time in seven games.

Adam Duvall hit a solo home run for Cincinnati, his third homer in two games and fifth in the past five.

Stroman (6-2) allowed two runs in six innings, improving to 5-0 with a 2.96 ERA in his past eight starts. He has not lost since a home defeat to Boston on April 18.

Dominic Leone pitched two innings of relief and J.P Howell finished.

Duvall hit an RBI single off Stroman in the first, but Reds right-hander Lisalverto Bonilla (0-3) didn't hold the lead for long. Martin answered with a two-run shot in the second, his fourth.

Toronto broke it open with a five-run, bat-around third, highlighted by Tulowitzki's grand slam off reliever Robert Stephenson. It was the second home run of the season for Tulowizki, who was activated off the disabled list last Friday.

Smoak hit his team-leading 12th homer off Stephenson in the fourth.

Bonilla (0-3) matched a season-high by allowing six runs in 2 1/3 innings. He walked a season-worst five. and saw his ERA rise from 6.17 to 7.71.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: RHP Homer Bailey (elbow surgery) pitched two innings in an extended spring training game Monday. … LHP Tony Cingrani (right oblique) pitched a hitless inning at Class-A Dayton.

Blue Jays: LHP J.A. Happ (elbow) will come off the DL to start against the Reds on Tuesday. … LHP Francisco Liriano (shoulder) allowed three runs, two earned, in 4 1/3 innings in his first rehab start at Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday night. Gibbons said Liriano could be activated off the DL to start against the Yankees this weekend. … OF Chris Coghlan (lower back spasms) was scratched from the starting lineup and replaced by Carrera.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Asher Wojciechowski (1-0, 2.25) makes his first start of the season Tuesday, and will face the team that drafted him in 2010. Wojciechowski will be the fifth rookie to starting pitcher used by the Reds this season.

Blue Jays: Happ has not pitched for Toronto since April 16. He allowed three runs and seven hits in three innings in a rehab start with Class A Dunedin last Thursday.