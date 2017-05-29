Cowboys still havent totally moved on from the Tony Romo era

Its been nearly two months since Tony Romo announced his retirement, but the Dallas Cowboys still havent made a clean break with the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Romos locker remains unoccupied, and no one on the current roster is wearing his old No. 9, according to ESPN. The 37-year-old has yet to file his retirement paperwork and hasnt completely shut the door on a possible comeback, telling reporters in April that hes 99 percent sure he wont return for another season.

The Cowboys effectively ended Romo era in Dallas last season, when rookie Dak Prescott was named the starter early in the year to replace the injured veteran and then Prescotts role became permanent late in the season. The team was expected to trade Romo in the offseason, but he abruptly called it a career in April.

Could the Cowboys be planning to retire Romos number, joining Don Meredith, Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman as the only quarterbacks in franchise history to have that honor?

Romo will most likely lose his locker before seeing another player don No. 9. Head coach Jason Garrett has placed team leaders at different corners of the locker room, a location Romos locker currently occupies.

6

View gallery





Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports | Bill Streicher