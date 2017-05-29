Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll reportedly arrested, charged with DWI

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Nolan Carroll was arrested in Dallas early Monday morning and charged with DWI, according to multiple reports.

The Dallas County Sheriffs Department told WFAA that Carroll posted bond at 2:45 p.m. local time and was released. He was stopped by Dallas Police for committing an unspecified traffic violation, a police spokesperson told the Dallas Morning News.

Carroll signed a three-year, $10 million deal with Dallas in March after spending the previous three seasons in Philadelphia. Hesuffered an ankle injury last year and missed the final five games of the season. The 30-year-old cornerback has played seven seasons in the NFL and has eight career interceptions.