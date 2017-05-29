Arsene Wenger says he's 'committed' to staying at Arsenal and the FA Cup proves it

The longest saga of the season has been Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal: Will he stay at the club or won't he?

Now, the manager says the saga is nearing its conclusion and, now that he has led Arsenal to the FA Cup trophy, he has the proof of his commitment to remain at the club. Wenger said he will discuss his future at the club with the board on Tuesday, but he suggested he wants to stay and the FA Cup trophy makes it clear the board should keep him.

It's the board who has to decide who will lead the club in the future and I have after to decide if they want me, do I say yes or no," Wenger said via Goal. I am committed to giving everything to stay.

That is a departure from the way Wenger has let the issue dangle all season long. He previously said his future at the club was up to him, but he wouldn't reveal his decision. Now, it's clear he wants to say and he needs to discuss his contract with the board, something he says he should have done sooner.

I dont change my commitment. I worked until the last day of my contract. That is today, basically. I think I have shown you that I have exactly the same commitment," he added. "So, for me, the contract does not have a special meaning. But, because of the debate, I should have sorted that out earlier.

Wenger has led Arsenal for the past 21 years, winning three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups. But fans have been upset with Arsenal's struggles this season as the club finished fifth on the Premier League table. Fans have taken to increasingly elaborate displays to call for Wenger's ouster, with signs popping up all over the world and one group of fans projecting a protest across the side of Emirates Stadium.

"I love my job and I love to win," Wenger also said. "I love to build, I love to get people going and I love what I do. I invite you to live with me one day and one thing you cannot question is my commitment."

Now, it appears all the drama will be coming to a close soon with Wenger and Arsenal's board set to meet on Tuesday. Until then, though, his future is just as much a mystery as it was prior to the FA Cup.

