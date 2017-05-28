Watch Francesco Totti do a lap of honor before match even starts in Roma farewell

You do what you want when you're popping, and when you're a legend like Francesco Totti, you do things pretty much any way you want. For the 40-year-old Roma icon playing in his final match for the club, that means doing a lap of honor even before the match has kicked off.

For the final match of the season, Roma made it "Totti Day" in the Olimpico Stadium. Emotions were running high, and the Totti love was palpable in the air.

It almost seems made up, but it was 16-year-old Pietro Pellegri, the joint-youngest player to ever make his debut in Serie A, born a full eight years after Totti's debut, who opened the scoring for Genoa in front of the Roma hero watching from the bench.

The only thing that couldmake it any more storybook would be if Totti came off the bench to grab the winner.

