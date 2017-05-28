Volkan Oezdemir flattens Misha Cirkunov with stunning 28-second knockout

If you didn't know the name Volkan Oezdemir going into Sunday's UFC card in Sweden it will be hard to forget him now.

The Swiss fighter jumped into the top five rankings at light heavyweight after he took out former title contender Ovince Saint-Preux in a razor close decision in his UFC debut but it wasn't the most memorable performance of his career.

With a second chance to make a first impression, Oezdemir just sent notice to the light heavyweight division that a new contender has arrived.

Facing highly touted prospect Misha Cirkunov on Sunday, Oezdemir actually walked into the matchup as one of the heaviest underdogs on the entire card, but it took him less than 30 seconds to rectify that betting line.

As Cirkunov charged forward with a barrage of punches, Oezdemir just stepped back before turning away from the cage to unleash a single right hand that cracked his opponent just behind the ear.

That was quick . It only took Volkan Oezdemir 28 seconds! #UFCStockholm https://t.co/uRwUFZ2YWD — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) May 28, 2017

One shot is all it took as Cirkunov went crashing face first into the canvas as Oezdemir followed up on the ground before the referee swooped in to stop the fight.

The official time in the fight was 28-seconds into the first round.

Oezdemir slipped under the radar for both of his fights in the UFC but he's now beaten two legitimate top 10 contenders including his stunning performance over Cirkunov in the co-main event from Sweden.

"I came from nowhere. I made my way to the top by fighting top ranked guys," Oezdemir said after the win. "I'm just going to go do the same. I'm going to climb [those rankings] now."

Considering his two wins in the UFC, it's going to be hard to deny Oezdemir a top five opponent in his next fight as he becomes the newest contender to join the light heavyweight elite.