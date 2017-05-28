Sparks fly as Kyle Larson's night ends early in Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. -- Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson had his worst finish of the year after hitting the wall on Lap 292 when a right-front tire went down on his No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

In the first 11 points races of the season, Larson had one victory, five top-five and seven top-10 finishes, with a worst result of 17th at Martinsville Speedway.

Larson had a minor wall banger earlier just before the Lap 250 mark, but was able to continue.

But when he hit the wall a second time, the front-end damage was too severe for him to continue and Larson was listed as being in 31st place.