Raiders sell out season tickets despite impending move to Las Vegas

For all the outrage the Oakland Raiders impending move to Las Vegas generated earlier this year, it surely hasnt hurt ticket sales. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the Raiders have sold out their season tickets for 2017, and that could be a good enough sign for the franchise to stay in the Bay Area for 2019.

We havent heard anything official, but thats what we are hearing through the NFL blogs, executive director of the Oakland Coliseum Authority ScottMcKibben told the Chronicle.

The Raiders lease in Oakland runs through the 2018 season, but the teams dome stadium might not be ready until 2020. The Raiders returned to Oakland in 1994 after spending 13 years in Los Angeles, but NFL owners approved the teams move to Vegas in March.

