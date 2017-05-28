Pirates' Jameson Taillon looks sharp in first rehab start since cancer surgery

Less than three weeks since having surgery for testicular cancer, Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Jameson Taillon made his first rehab start.

The 25-year-old looked solid in his first post-surgery start, striking out six over three scoreless innings for the Double-A Altoona Curve.

Taillon, who threw 60 pitches, told reporters that everything felt good after his start. He's expected to make at least one more rehab start before being re-evaluated by the Pirates to determine his future plans with the team.

Taillon has a 3.31 ERA in six starts over 35 1/3 innings this season, his first in the majors.

