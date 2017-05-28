Mike Trout to undergo MRI on Monday

Los Angeles Angels slugger Mike Trout is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his left thumb on Monday after injuring it during Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins.

Trout sustained the injury to his thumb in the fifth inning when he jammed his hand sliding into second base according to MLB.com. Trout did not immediately leave the game and tried to play through the injury, but left in the bottom of the sixth and was replaced by outfielder Ben Revere.

Initial x-rays came back negative and Trout was diagnosed with a sprained thumb. he told reporters after the game that it was "sore" but wouldn't guess how serious the injury is without the MRI.

Trout missed five games earlier this month due to a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old two-time AL MVP is hitting .337 and is tied with Yankees rookie Aaron Judge for the most home runs in MLB, with 16.

14

View gallery





Jesse Johnson | USA TODAY Sports