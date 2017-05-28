sports

Michael Vick says hes in talks to retire as a member of the Falcons

By Nunzio Ingrassia
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick stands on the sidelines prior to an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons on January 1, 2017, at Georgia Dome in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michael Vick hasnt been a part of the Atlanta Falcons in nearly a decade, but the 36-year-old former quarterback hopes to join the Falcons one last time.

Vick told CBS Atlanta hes in talks with the Falcons and hopes to sign a one-day contract and officially retire with the team that helped him become a star.

The Falcons drafted Vick with the No. 1 pick in the 2001 draft, but his time with the franchise came to an end in 2009, two years after he was found guilty of dogfighting in 2007 and served 23 months in prison.

Vick, who hasnt played since 2015, passed for 22,464 yards with 133 touchdowns and 88 interceptions, but his speed and elusiveness was what really made him special. He ran for 6,109 yards and 36 TDs during his 13-year career.

