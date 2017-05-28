LeBron James explains why the Warriors might not be the greatest team hes faced

Many believe this years Golden State Warriors squad will be the ultimate test of LeBron James illustrious career. A year after winning an NBA record 73 regular-season games, the Warriors added Kevin Durant in the offseason to create one of the most formidable teams in NBA history.

So where does facing this Warriors team rank among the obstacles James has faced in his 14-year career?

"It's probably up there," he told reporters Sunday after practice. "I mean, it's up there."

James apparently isnt ready to crown the Warriors as his greatest challenge and pointed out two franchises that also had their fair share of talent.

"I've played against four Hall of Famers as well, too, with Manu (Ginobili), Kawhi (Leonard), Tony (Parker) and Timmy D (Tim Duncan) on the same team," James said of the Spurs. "And if you add Pop (coach Gregg Popovich) in there, that's five Hall of Famers. So, it's going to be very challenging. Those guys are going to challenge me, they're going to challenge our ball-club.

"This is a high-powered team."

LeBron also had a number of run-ins with the Celtics during the heyday of their Big 3.

"I've played against Ray (Allen), KG (Kevin Garnett), Paul (Pierce), (Rajon) Rondo and Doc (Rivers), James said. So, it's going to be very challenging not only on me mentally, but on our ball-club and on our franchise."

With the Cavs and Warriors splitting the past two Finals, this matchup has been anticipated since the Warriors signed Durant last July. Both teams made quick work of their playoff competition leading to the Finals, combining to go 24-1 in the first three rounds of the postseason.

It's highly unlikely that level of dominance will continue in this series, which some believe could go seven games for the second consecutive year.

