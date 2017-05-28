Kevin Love explains why the Cavaliers aren't underdogs in the NBA Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be defending champions, but the Cavs are NBA Finals underdogs in Las Vegas for the third consecutive year. Bovada lists the Cavs at +225 to win the series, which doesn't make any sense to Kevin Love.

At practice Saturday, Love said he finds it funny everyone is labeling the Cavaliers underdogs against the Warriors.

Via ESPN:

"The whole underdog thing is funny to me, because, yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title. We're trying to repeat, which is so hard to do. I think we will use it as fuel, we will use it as motivation, but the idea of playing into it? It's tough for me to say that is the case. I don't feel like we're underdogs. We match up well with them, and I think they'd say the same about us."

Injuries to Love and Kyrie Irving in 2015 may have kept Cleveland from entering these Finals as back-to-back champions, but even if that were the case, the Warriors had 16 more regular-season wins this year and have looked generally unstoppable in the playoffs. The Cavs may be underdogs, but after overcoming a 3-1 deficit in last year's Finals, no one will be counting them out -- especially the Warriors.

5

View gallery





Sports Illustrated/Getty Images