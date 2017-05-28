Indianapolis 500: Takuma Sato holds off Castroneves for first Brickyard win

Takuma Sato passed Helio Castroneves with five laps to go Sunday to win the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Japanese driver, who wrecked on the final lap while dueling Dario Franchitti for the lead in 2012, managed to hold off Castroneves over the final laps to give Andretti Autosport its second consecutive victory and third in the last four years.



Sato, 40, screamed into his radio as he slowed down the front stretch, his Honda engine still under power after three others let go while their drivers were near the front of the race.



Castroneves was denied a fourth Borg-Warner Trophy, which would have placed the Brazilian alongside A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only four-time victors at the Brickyard. Castroneves was followed by IndyCar rookie Ed Jones, Englishman Max Chilton and 2013 winner Tony Kanaan.

