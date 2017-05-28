Follow the action from UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs. Teixeira

A shot at the light heavyweight title is potentially up for grabs when No. 1 ranked Alexander Gustafsson faces off against Glover Teixeira in the main event of UFC Fight Night from Stockholm, Sweden.

Gustafsson and Teixeira both challenged then-champion Jon Jones for the title in 2013 and 2014, respectively, but neither were able to take home gold. After working their way back up the rankings, the two talented light heavyweights have a chance to put on a show on Sunday and prove they deserve another crack at the belt.

The co-main event also features an exciting light heavyweight tilt as fifth-ranked Volkan Oezdemir battles seventh-ranked Misha Cirkunov, who has finished all four of his UFC opponents. Both fights know that a win in Sweden will immediately thrust them into title contention.

The rest of the card is stacked with international talent that surely wont disappoint once the bright lights are on.

The action gets underway at 10:00AM/7:00AM ETPT on UFC FIGHT PASS before moving over to FS1 at 11AM/8AM. A bout between Jack Hermansson and Alex Nicholson kicks off the main card, also on FS1, at 1PM/10AM. Keep it here for blow-by-blow coverage of the event and then stick around afterwards for all your news, results and analysis from UFC Stockholm.

Tweets by @UFCONFOX

// !function(d,s,id){var js,fjs=d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0],p=/^http:/.test(d.location)?'http':'https';if(!d.getElementById(id)){js=d.createElement(s);js.id=id;js.src=p+"://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js";fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js,fjs);}}(document,"script","twitter-wjs");//