Chivas are Liga MX champions for the first time since 2006 and here's how they did it

Chivas are the new champions of Liga MX after an upset win over Tigres UANL in Sunday night's Clausura final.

The title seemed like Tigres' to lose -- they dominated the Liguilla, scoring 10 goals on their way to the final, and they are the defending champions from the Apertura phase of the Liga MX season. Chivas have had a tougher road -- they only scored three times in the Liguilla, squeezing by via tiebreakers, and they haven't won a title in nearly a decade.

So it seemed like Tigres were the clear favorites. But Chivas immediately put them on the back foot in the final's return leg on Sunday, cutting out Tigres from creating quality chances while pressing hard and attacking. The result was an upset 2-1 win for Chivas, making them the new Liga MX champions on a 4-3 aggregate.

Here are both Chivas goals:

| #UDLiguilla GOOOOOOOOL Pulido abre el marcador para Chivas: pic.twitter.com/REAMz2l43R — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) May 28, 2017

| #UDLiguilla GOOOOOOOL Gallito Vzquez anota el segundo para Chivas: pic.twitter.com/bXWPmKmMBB — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) May 29, 2017

Although Tigres made a stunning comeback in Leg 1 to tie 2-2 on the back of Andr-Pierre Gignac in the final five minutes of that match, there were no such heroics in Leg 2. Ismael Sosa pulled one back in the 88th minute, but it was too little, too late:

| #UDLiguilla GOOOOOL Tigres descuenta y suea con el milagro: pic.twitter.com/thXK23hMH8 — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) May 29, 2017

With the result, Chivas have won their 12th title and match Club America as Mexico's most successful club in history. It is Chivas' first Liga MX title since 2006.

