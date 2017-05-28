Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski involved in fiery Coca-Cola 600 crash

It didnt take long for a major incident to strike Sunday nights Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On Lap 19 of the 400-lap race, something appeared to fly off of the back of Jeffrey Earnhardts car, only to be struck by the oncoming No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet of Chase Elliott.

The bottom of Elliotts front end caught fire and he slowed dramatically on the frontstretch, where he was plowed into from behind by Brad Keselowski and the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

The impact lifted the rear end of Elliotts car off the ground, as he and Keselowski both suffered heavy damage.

This is so disappointing, said Elliott. I hate it. It such a bummer. I dont know what you do. Just go on to next week.

Somebody broke and there was oil everywhere and I couldnt turn, said Keselowski. Couldnt brake, couldnt turn. Couldnt do nothing.

Several other drivers, including Erik Jones and Danica Patrick had minor damage on their cars.