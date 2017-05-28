Alexander Gustafsson proposes to his girlfriend in the Octagon following knockout win

Winning a knockout in front of his hometown crowd in Sweden in the main event wasn't even the best moment for Alexander Gustafsson on Sunday.

Just seconds after Gustafsson finished Glover Teixeira with a stunning performance, he welcomed his girlfriend into the Octagon before dropping to one knee to ask for her hand in marriage.

"I love you and thanks for having a kid. I love you with all my heart. Do you want to marry me?" Gustafsson said as the Stockholm crowd erupted in approval.

Needless to say, Gustafsson's soon-to-be wife accepted before slipping the engagement ring on her finger.

Gustafsson also just recently welcomed his first child to the world so obviously, he's got a lot to be happy about right now.

As much as Gustafsson will celebrate his win over Teixeira on Sunday, he might enjoy his new engagement even more.

9

View gallery





Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC | Zuffa LLC via Getty Images