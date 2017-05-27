Watch the Yankees' Aaron Judge and Starlin Castro team up for circus catch

We know what Aaron Judge can do with his bat, but the Yankees slugger flashed some leather again on Saturday much to the chagrin of the A's Trevor Plouffe.

What looked like a harmless popup in shallow right field quickly turned into an adventure. And when second baseman Starlin Castro couldnt hang on, Judge came to the rescue:

Give Castro the assist, right? pic.twitter.com/M6M1vj5o3b — YES Network (@YESNetwork) May 27, 2017

Just like they planned it, right?

