Watch Chicharito become Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer

Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez is now the greatest goal scorer in Mexico history.

The striker scored in Mexico's 2-1 friendly loss to Croatia on Saturday, giving him 47 goals for El Tri. That puts him one ahead of Jared Borgetti, who had held the record all alone until Chicharito tied him in March.

| #UDAmistoso GOOOOOOOOOL 'Chicharito' descuenta para Mxico y se convierte en el mximo goleador histrico de la seleccin: pic.twitter.com/OrIOKaRItU — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) May 28, 2017

It has just been a matter of time for Chicharito to set the Mexico goal-scoring mark. He has been bagging goals ever since February 2010, when he scored a pair for his first international tallies. Having been Mexico's unquestioned top striker for years now, there was no doubt he would continue to get opportunities and, with him scoring at a rate of better than every other game for El Tri, he wasalways going to surpass Borgetti.

Now the question for Chicharito becomes just how many he can score for El Tri. The record is in the bag, but he's just 28 years old -- he'll turn 29 next month -- and has the remainder of World Cup qualifying, the Confederations Cup, the World Cup and a slew of friendlies in the next 13 months alone. After that, there's a whole other World Cup cycle. He's not just going to set Mexico's record -- he's going to smash it.

So congratulations, Chicharito. And here's to many more goals.

