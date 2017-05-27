Watch as minor league game offers up strangest strikeout of season

The strangest strikeout of the year took place in the game betweenthe Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Hartford Yard Goats Friday.

It was a minor league contest, but the batter made a major league gaffe.

Rumble Ponies pitcher Cory Burns slipped as he made his delivery and the ball dribbled nowhere near the plate during the eighth inning.

Jose Fuentes of the Yard Goats decided to have some fun and took a swing as the ball rolled on.

The umpire didn't see the humor in the swing and called a swinging strike on Fuentes, who was then tagged out by the Rumble Ponies catcher.

The evening proved to be a total loss for the Yard Goats, as Binghamton managed to squeak out a 5-4 victory.