Watch Antoine Griezmann get buckets, knocking down three pointers with a silky smooth jumper

Antoine Griezmann has a pretty decent soccer career going. He's one of the best players for Atletico Madrid and France, so everything is looking good. And, if that wasn't enough, Manchester United are rumored to want him for a cool 100 million.

But just in case that whole soccer thing doesn't work out, he might have a basketball career in front of him.

Pourcentage lev sur la ligne des 3 points #nba #3point #swaggyp #splash A post shared by Antoine Griezmann (@antogriezmann) on May 27, 2017 at 4:48am PDT

BUCKETS.

Look at that jumper. Every single one is pure, from all around the arc.

Interestingly, he's in an Al Horford jersey to keep with the Celtics theme while in Boston, but you'd think he'd get in an Isaiah Thomas jersey seeing as he's called the diminutive guard his favorite player on account of being Griezmann's same height.

It's a shame that Griezmann is at Atleti and could end up at Manchester United. Can't we send him to Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern Munich. You know, a club with a great basketball team he could suit up for too?

12

View gallery



